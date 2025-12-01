Hyva truck catches fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, driver narrowly escapes

Advertisement

Ghatagaon: A Hyva truck caught fire in the middle of the road in Keonjhar district of Odisha in the wee hours of Monday. The fire mishap took place near the Tangriapal village under Harichandanpur police station limits in the district.

As per information, the vehicle was heading towards Harichandanpur from Jajpur district when it suddenly caught fire. Within no time the fire brigade was informed and the firemen rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, by then the Hyva truck had turned to ashes.

Fortunately, the driver of the Hyva narrowly escaped the fire accident.

The reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video here: