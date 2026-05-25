Hyva overturns and catches fire in Sundergarh, Driver and helper escape narrowly

Advertisement

Rourkela: Two escaped narrowly after a hyva truck overturned and caught fire over the Panaposa second bridge in Sundergarh district. The driver and helper of the hyva reportedly escaped narrowly from the vehicle.

According to reports, the hyva truck lost control and overturned on the bridge then suddenly caught fire. It is said that the diesel caught fire due to the high temperature.

Advertisement

The locals called the firefighters and police and informed them about the fire. On being informed, the Firefighters reached the spot and soused the flame. However, by the time blaze was brought under control, the fire had made extensive damage.

The police has reached the spot and is investing the incident.