Hyva driver killed after Iron ore falls on him while being loaded in Paradip

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Paradip: In an unfortunate incident, a hyva driver died after an iron ore fell on him from a crane locket. The devastating incident occurred in CQ-1 birth in the restricted area of Paradeep port on Saturday.

According to reports, the iron-ore slipped from the crane locket while being loaded and fell on the hyva driver.

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The deceased has been identified as IPT driver Saroj Khilar.

On getting information about the incident, the port authorities reached the spot and are investigating the case.

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