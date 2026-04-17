Husband kills wife for money in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

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Banspal: In a shocking incident, a husband allegedly killed his wife for money in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Rugudi Sahi village under Banspal Block.

The deceased has been identified as Chmpa Mahakud while her husband, the accused has been identified as Srikanta Mahakud of Rugudi Sahi.

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As per reports, Srikant allegedly killed his wife for 12 thousand rupees. Srikant was working outside, he had sent 12 thousand rupees to his wife. The wife had spent 4 thousand rupees out of this. After he returned home, he asked for the money but it was seen that the woman had spent Rs 4000 out of that. Accordingly, the husband allegedly killed his wife.

After getting information about the incident, Banshapal police reached the spot and initiated investigation.