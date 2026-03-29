Husband brutally slits wife’s throat in anger in Odisha’s Khordha, Critical

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Tangi: A man brutally slit his wife’s throat as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical fight. The incident took place in Barunpada village under Tangi police station in Khordha district.

The victim has been identified as Lina. Sources reported that the accused Dibakar, who is a fisherman by profession, tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat.

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Dibakar had reportedly gone to Bangalore a few days ago. After returning from Bangalore, Dibakar and his wife Lina had an argument over some reason. As the argument escalated, Dibakar slit Lina’s throat with a knife.

Lina was first admitted to Tangi Medical College in a critical state. Later, she was shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.