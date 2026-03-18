Husband Attacks Wife with Stick Outside Balasore Family Court

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Odisha: A shocking incident of domestic violence unfolded outside the Family Court in Balasore, Odisha, where a husband allegedly assaulted his wife with a stick in broad daylight. The attack, which occurred on [date], has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to reports, the couple, Pratap Jena and Anima Jena, had been embroiled in a divorce case at the Balasore Family Court since December 2025. Despite undergoing counselling sessions, tensions between the pair escalated, culminating in the violent altercation.

On the day of the incident, the couple had appeared in court for further counselling, but an argument broke out between them outside the court premises, turning violent. Pratap Jena allegedly attacked Anima with a stick, causing serious injuries, particularly to her legs.

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Anima had earlier approached the Family Court alleging severe domestic violence and harassment by her husband. Following the assault, she was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Police from Sahadevkhunta Police Station have detained Pratap Jena, and further investigation is underway. The couple, married for 11 years, has two sons.

This incident highlights the alarming rate of domestic violence in the region and the need for stricter measures to protect victims.

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