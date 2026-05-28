Husband arrested in Bhubaneswar woman death case

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the sensational Manisha death case in Bhubaneswar, police have arrested her husband, Suryanarayan Jena, in connection with the unnatural death case.

According to police, the couple had married after a love relationship, but later disputes and family conflicts reportedly emerged between them. Following Manisha’s suspicious death, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Advertisement

During the probe, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident, police sources said. Based on the investigation findings, police arrested Suryanarayan Jena.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.