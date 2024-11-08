Hurun Philanthropy List 2024: Odisha’s Bagchi couple is India’s top 9 donors, Sushmita Bagchi second most generous woman; Check how much money they donated

Bhubaneswar: Mindtree Chairman Sushmita Bagchi and Subroto Bagchi are the top 9 donors of the country, revealed the Hurun Philanthropy List 2024, released recently.

According to the Hurun Philanthropy List 2024, Bagchi couple ranked 9th with a donation of Rs 179 crore. They contribute for education and rural healthcare. This apart, the Bagchi couple also work for empowerment of women and children.

Likewise, with Rs 90 corore donation, Sushmita Bagchi also ranked as the second Most Generous Woman of the country.

Check the top 10 donors of the country as per the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024:

Shiv Nadar & Family: Rs 2,153 crore – Education Mukesh Ambani & Family: Rs 407 crore – Admission for disadvantaged communities Bajaj Family: Rs 352 crore – Education for Engineering Kumar Mangalam Birla & Family: Rs 334 crore – Education Gautam Adani & Family: Rs 330 crore – Education for remote villages Nandan Nilekani: Rs 307 crore – Ecosystem Building Krishna ChivukulaL: Rs 228 crore – Education Anil Agarwal & Family: Rs 181 crore – Education Susmita & Subroto Bagchi: Rs 179 crore – Public Healthcare Rohini Nilekani: Rs 154 crore – Ecosystem Building

Check the top 10 women donors of the country as per the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024:

Rohini Nilekani: The Chairperson of Rohini Nielekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkSTep donated Rs 154 Crore. Susmita Bagghi: Bagghi donated Rs 90 corore and she works to enhance healthcare services in India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The founder and chairperson of Biocon Ltd. donated Rs 80 crore towards science, research, and education. Sara George Muthoot: She donated Rs 74 crore to support various educational initiatives through the Muthoot Group. Anu Aga & Family: Anu Aga, who is actively involved with NGOs that promote education for underprivileged children, has donated Rs 48 crore. Leena Gandhi Tewari: Leena Gandhi, the chairperson of USV Pvt. donated Rs 25 Crore for social development causes. Ina Ashwin Dani and Family: Ina Ashwin Dani is the wife of late Ashwin Dani, non-executive director of Asian Paints Ltd. She has donated Rs 18 crore towards skill development. Archana Chandra: Board Member and CEO of Jai Vakeel Foundation donated Rs 11 crore. She works for community development. Shabana Faizal: The founder of Faizal Shabana Foundation donated Rs 10 crore. Ritu Chhabria: The Founder of Mukul Madhav Foundation has donated Rs 9 crore.

According to reports, a total of 21 women have found their places in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List-2024.

