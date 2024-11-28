Hundreds of potato-laden trucks stranded in Odisha-West Bengal border

Balasore: In another shock for consumers, hundreds of potato-laden trucks were seen queued up in the Odisha-West Bengal border on Wednesday as West Bengal announced to ban the export of potato.

According to sources, the potato-laden trucks are stranded near Belda in West Bengal. The West Bengal police is guarding the stranded trucks. In a meeting, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee has warned to take stringent action to check the hike in the prices of potato and onions following this incident.

Every outpost is being checked in West medinipore district from last night. After the potato prices failed to drop in West Bengal, CM Banerjee banned the export of potato to the neighbouring states. This step was done to lessen the burden on the pockets of consumers.