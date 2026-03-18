Hundreds of men and women protest in rain demanding closure of liquor unit in Sundargarh

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Sundergarh: Hundreds of men and women have staged an overnight protest demanding the closure of a country liquor unit in Laikera Panchayat outside the District Collector’s office on Tuesday. The protesters continued to sit on dharna through out the whole night despite the heavy rain.

Though, the District Collector held discussions with the demonstrators, they were firm on their demand and has decided to continue to the protest till they get a written promise from the authorities to ban the country liquor unit in Laikera Panchayat.

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While the situation remained tense, it was under control during the talks between the administration and the protesters. However, the locals stood firm on their demand, indicating that the agitation may continue if the liquor unit is not shut down.

The villagers sat on protest from yesterday after the consumption of country liquior caused the death of many people in the area. They have demanding to close the country liquor unit immediately for some time now.

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