Hundreds of irate tribals lay siege to Kashipur police station, Watch

Rayagada: Hundreds of irate tribals laid siege to Kashipur police station in Rayagada district of Odisha while protesting against the arrest of a local man.

Sources said that a contractor firm was attempting to acquire the Sijamali Mines in the district. However, the locals, who are mostly tribals, protested the decision strongly yesterday.

Later today, Rayagada SDPO Rashmi Ranjan Senapati arrested one Kartik Nayak, one of the protestors, from the Sunger area.

Protesting against Kartik’s arrest, over 500 to 700 irate locals brandishing traditional weapons laid siege to Kashipur police station. They staged a demonstration by burning tyres on the premises of the police station and demanded immediate release of Kartik.

As acute tension prevailed at Kashipur police station, the district administration took immediate steps and deployed adequate police forces to bring situation under control. Two magistrates and BDO and Tehesildar of Kashipur also reached the spot and are trying to pacify the irate protestors.