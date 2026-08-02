Hundreds of hectares of farmland remain submerged in Banki, villagers remain waterlogged

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Banki: Hundreds of hectares of agricultural land in the low-lying regions of Banki are still waterlogged though the Mahanadi water level is slightly down.

As per sources, low-lying paddy fields and vegetable farms have almost five feet of water logged under them and farmers are apprehending significant crop damage.

In Shukhua Khala village under Similipur Gram Panchayat, villagers remain waterlogged while water is entering houses at Bilipada village.

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Though floodwater is slowly receding, the villagers are yet to return to their homes.

A new concern has been raised as the water from Hirakud Dam is expected to arrive here today.

People living on banks of the Mahanadi are worried that water will increase again and bring more flood in the area.

Also read: Hirakud Reservoir Keeps 22 Gates Open As Water Level Remains At 625 Feet