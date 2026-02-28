Hundred acres of farmland catches fire in Odisha’s Boudh district

Advertisement

Kantamal: Around 100 acres of farmland reportedly caught fire in Boudh district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident occurred in Khatkhatia village under the Kantamal block.

According to locals, the fire seems to have been intentionally set by miscreants. “After the paddy harvest, someone probably set fire to the tilled land, which spread to around 100 acres,” said a villager.

The fire has raised temperatures in the village, sparking concerns it might spread to residential areas. “The villagers are worried and tense, hoping the fire doesn’t reach the village,” added the local.