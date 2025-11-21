Humane Sagar’s death controversy elevates, Police complaint filed against 2 event managers

Advertisement

Balangir: Controversy has surfaced after the sad demise of popular Odia film and album singer Humane Sagar. A police complaint has been filed against two managers at the Town police station in Balangir, the home district of Humane seeking justice.

As per information, pro-Koshal movement organizations and a few other social organisations have filed police complaint against Humane Sagar’s event managers Dinesh Behera and Prashanta Behera.

In the complaint, the organizations have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Humane Sagar’s death. They have urged the authorities to take action against the accused managers if they are found guilty. Specifically, the complaint calls for action against Dinesh and Prashant Behera in connection with the death of the renowned singer.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Also read: Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Underway at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar