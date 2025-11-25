Humane Sagar’s death: Balangir Christian Youth Forum demands CBI probe, submit memorandum to SP

Advertisement

Balangir: Trouble mounted for Dinesh Behera and Prashanta Behera, the mangers of late playback singer Humane Sagar, as the Balangir Christian Youth Forum today held the duo responsible for the singer’s untimely death and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter.

A group of members of the forum reportedly submitted a memorandum to Balangir Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking a CBI probe into Humane Sagar’s death, which has been surrounded with controversies.

“From the visuals being circulated on different media platforms we got to know that Dinesh Behera and Prashanta Behera used to repeatedly force him (Humane Sagar) to sing on stage programs despite his health issues. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis, but instead of providing him treatment, they used force him to perform on the stage for hours during winter nights and they are sole responsible for his death,” alleged Raju Bagh, the advisor of Balangir Christian Youth Forum.

“Investigation should be initiated and Dinesh Behera and Prashanta Behera should be arrested soon. Humane Sagar’s income and that of Dinesh and Prashanta and the financial transactions between them be made public,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, Balangir Additional SP Amrit Kumar Panda said that investigation would be reveal the truths behind the death of late Humane Sagar.

It is to be noted here Humane Sagar, the most sought-after singer of Odia industry, died while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on November 17. His untimely demise left the entire people of Odisha, Odia music and film industry in deep shock.

Soon, controversy surrounded his death after his mother Shefali Suna accused that despite his deteriorating health, his manager and event organizers compelled him to sing on stage continuously for hours. She also alleged that a popular female singer’s role behind her son’s death.