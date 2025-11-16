Humane Sagar on ventilator support at AIIMS: Health condition improving, says music director Japani bhai

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: While popular Odia film and album singer Humane Sagar has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar and he is presently on ventilator support, it has been learned that his condition is improving.

As per information, music director Japani Bhai met ailing Humane Sagar today at AIIMS. Later he informed that health condition of the singer is improving.

Japani Bhai said that Humane’s health condition has improved slightly. His medical team has said that Humane Sagar is slowly getting better. We pray to God that he will recover completely soon.

I am ready to provide financial support as much as I can. We all Odia people should pray to God that he will recover soon and sing for us, Japani said.

It has been learned that the singer’s relative uncle Gagan Bag also said that Humane’s health condition is improving.