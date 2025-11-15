Humane Sagar health update: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi expresses concern

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the health condition of popular Odia film and album singer Humane Sagar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today held a discussion with the doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar where Sagar has been admitted.

As per information, the Chief Minister said that Humane Sagar is a popular and talented musician of Odisha. The doctors should continue their best efforts to improve his health.

If necessary, arrangements will be made for his shifting to Delhi AIIMS for treatment, the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the mother of singer Humane Sagar had appealed the Chief Minister and Odisha Government for help regarding advanced treatment of his son.

It is to be noted that Humane Sagar is on ventilator support and according to a statement released by the hospital his health condition is crucial in coming 72 hours.