Humane Sagar Death Controversy: Complaint filed against manager Dinesh Behera at Mahila PS

Cuttack: The State Human Rights Council has submitted a written complaint against renowned Odia playback singer Humane Sagar’s manager Dinesh Behera at Cuttack Mahila Police Station on Saturday.

In the written complaint, they have alleged that he had verbally abused the singer’s mother during the death of Humane Sagar and they have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to his death.

According to the organisation, Dinesh Behera allegedly used abusive language and behaved inappropriately with Humane’s mother. The group has urged the police to initiate strict legal action, stating that the misconduct and the events surrounding the singer’s final days must be examined in detail.

Earlier, on November 26, filmmaker Jitu Raut lodged a formal complaint at Cuttack Madhupatna Police Station, seeking a high-level probe into the singer’s financial dealings and professional management.

The FIR alleged that income earned by Humane Sagar may have been siphoned off and that individuals handling his career may have ignored his deteriorating condition.

Worth mentioning, actor and Odisha Cine Artist Association General Secretary Sritam Das on Thursday demanded an impartial investigation into the death of popular Ollywood singer Humane Sagar.