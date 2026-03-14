Human Trafficking: Odisha Tops Cases for Minor Boys; NHRC Issues Notice to 5 States

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After disturbing reports about human trafficking and rising number of missing people, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent out official notices to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of five states—Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the issue following media reports and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data observing Odisha tops the list for human trafficking, especially when it comes to trafficking minor boys, with Bihar running close behind. When it comes to minor girls, Rajasthan stands out for the highest number of cases.

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The NHRC expressed grave concern over the suspected fate of these victims, noting that missing children are often coerced into illegal activities such as forced begging, child labor, and prostitution. Even with steps taken by the states, the number of missing people keeps climbing, and finding them is still a struggle. It’s a clear violation of human rights.

Odisha has consistently struggled with high trafficking rates, The state recorded 1,475 victims in 2021 and 1,120 in 2022, reporting 1,305 victims in 2023. This NCRB data show persistence in this genre of crime.

The governments of the five states have been directed to submit a detailed report within two weeks. This report must outline the current status of missing persons and the specific steps being taken or proposed to curb trafficking and improve recovery rates. NHRC also asked the NCRB for updated stats on missing persons from these states to aid their investigation.