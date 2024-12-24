Human skull caught in fishing net in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, watch

Basudevpur: In a rare incident, a human skull was caught in the fishing net in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Betada village.

As per reports, a few fishermen were fishing beneath a culvert near the Sanskrit College in Betada under Basudevpur Police Station limits today. They were shocked when a skull was caught in the fishing net of one of the fishermen.

Soon, the fisherman showed it to others and they further searched the area when they again got a sack in which more human bones and skeletons were there.

They got scared and immediately informed people about it.

After getting information about the strange finding, Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Watch the video here: