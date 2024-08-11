Human skull, bones recovered from forest in Ganjam

Ganjam: Residents of Brundabanpur village spotted a human skull and some bones at a nearby forest under Padmapur Panchayat of Ganjam district on Sunday morning.

The villagers had gone to the jungle for some work, when they noticed a human skull and bones in the forest and immediately alerted the police about the incident.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached along with the scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Upon further search, along with human skull and bones, they also found a cycle and later seized all the items and sent it forensic department for examination.

The police, informed that after scientific team and FMT examination, it will be clear whether it was murder or suicide case.