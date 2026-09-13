Human Resources Conclave 2026 held in KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM), a branch of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University organized a Human Resources Conclave 2026.

Centred on the theme “People Strategies for Sustainable Future in Agribusiness and Development Sector – Cultivating Talent, Harvesting Impact,” the conclave featured Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha, as the keynote speaker, and Kamlesh Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Listenlights, as Guest of Honour.

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The discussions highlighted continuous skilling, sustainable leadership and the critical role of human resources in navigating a rapidly changing, technology-driven world of work.

The conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers and students to explore the evolving role of people and talent in agribusiness and the development sector.