Human-Animal Conflict: Elephant dead on railway tracks in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a sorrowful accident in the wee hours today, an elephant was found dead on the railway track as a goods train collided with it. The accident took place while a 40-membered elephant herd was crossing the track at Chinta Pokhari under Sadar range in the district.

Following the accident, communication has been disrupted. The DFO and forest officials reached the spot and rescued the body of the elephant. Thereafter, communication was restored.

According to information, the forest department issues an alert warning of twelve hours from 6:00am to 6:00pm. The train driver, however, ignored the warning alleged the forest officials.

The local police is investigating into the matter to find out the exact reason behind the mishap.

Also Read: Elephant kills youth in Dhenkanal while being shooed away