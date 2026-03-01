Huge quantity of illegal liquor seized, 4 arrested

Advertisement

Balasore: Excise officials arrested as many as four persons after seizing a huge quantity of illegal liquor from their possessions in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

A special team of the excise officials conducted raids in different places like Haripur, Balihudi, Salagadia Canal Chhaka and Alarpur villages and arrested four persons after seizing 130 litres of country liquor and 7 litres of beer from their possessions. The excise officials also seized a two-wheeler, which is assumed to be worth over Rs 1.20 lakh.

A total of four separate cases were registered and all the arrested persons namely – Debaprasad Naik of Dugudha, Ananta Beheraof Haripur, Banamali Mundiana of Balihudi and Bijay Behera of Alarpur- were forwarded to the court.

The officials said that such raid against illegal liquor trade will continue and action will be taken against the accused persons.