Huge quantity of country liquor seized from septic tank in Bhubaneswar, 5 arrested

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department in Bhubaneswar seized a huge amount of country liqour from septic tank during raid in Bhubaneswar and have arrested five persons in connection.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Excise Department conducted a raid following a reliable tip-off at Chandrsekharpur, Mancheswar and Infocity. Seeing the excise officials, few men hid the country liqour inside the septic tank.

Advertisement

When the lid of the constructed septic tank was removed, it was full of country liqour. Around 540 litres of country liqour were seized during the raid. The officials arrested five persons in this connection.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.