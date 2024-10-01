Huge python snake rescued from poultry in Odisha’s Rayagada district, watch

Rayagada: An 8 feet long python has been rescued from a poultry in Rayagada district of Odisha on Tuesday. The poultry is situated in the Kataguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat under Kalyansinghpur Block in the district.

As per reports, the women of Jay Bajarangi Self Help Group are running a poultry in Kataguda village. About 1000 broiler chickens are there in the farm.

Today the women of this SHG witnessed a long python snake in the poultry. They shouted for help and the locals ran into the farm. A number of people crowded the place to witness the huge reptile.

Soon, the snake helpline was contacted and snake catcher Tutu Mundchena reached the spot. He rescued the snake from the poultry. Upon observation it was found to be a python snake who had lurked into the poultry to haunt hens. The snake was found to be 8 feet long and 12kg in weight.

Following the rescue, the snake catchers displayed the snake to the crowd and then took it with them. They then released the snake into the forest to its natural habitat at a lonely place.

