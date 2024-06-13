Huge python rescued from Jajpur district, Watch

Jajpur: A team of forest officials reportedly rescued a huge python from a village in Odisha’s Jajpur district and released it safely at a forest.

Some residents of Kaimatia village in Bairi Forest Range of the district reportedly noticed a huge python while it was crossing the road and was heading towards the human habitats of the village.

Panicked after seeing such a huge snake for the first time in their lives, the locals without any delay informed the forest officials about the presence of the reptile in the area.

Soon, the local forest official along with his team reached Kaimatia village with all their belongings and successfully rescued the snake.

According to the forest officials, the huge python, which measured about 12-feet in length, was released in the forest.

