Huge crowd rush to witness Shreya Ghoshal’s performance at Bali Yatra 2025, many faint

Cuttack: As expected a huge crowd gathered at the Bali Yatra Ground in Cuttack to witness noted Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal’s performance at the Historic Bali Yatra 2025 this evening.

A huge number of people rushed to the Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha of the Bali Yatra Ground as it is the last day of the annual event and additionally they never wanted to miss the live concert of Shreya Ghoshal, whom they were eagerly waiting since the beginning of this year’s Bali Yatra on November 5.

Though the local and police administration had made elaborate arrangement and beefed-up security measures to control the crowd, a stampede-like situation occurred on the spot, though away from the stage. Besides, some people, at least two persons, fainted on the spot.

As the situation gradually went out of control, police was forced to resort to a mild lathi-charge to bring normally on the spot.

Even Shreya halted her performance saying that people’s safety is the first priority and wished things get normal.

Meanwhile, the persons who were injured and fainted were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment.