Huge crowd of people seen in Odisha CM’s grievance cell today

Bhubaneswar: A huge crowd of people had assembled in the Odisha CM grievance cell in Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reliable reports. According to available reports, the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi began hearing of public grievances from today that is July 1 at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Unit-V area of Bhubaneswar.

Reports further said that, the registration for grievances was opened from 9 am to 12 noon. The information in this regard was provided by Surendra Kumar, Secretary, General Administration government of Odisha.

It was seen that thousands of people had gathered at the official spot designated for the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell of CM Mohan Majhi at Unit-V in Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning here that the hearing will resume after a gap of 16 years. The CM’s grievance hearing had been discontinued since the year 2008.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will listen to people’s grievances for two hours everyday. The hearing of the complaints will begin from today.

Earlier it was decided on June 21 that the CM will hear the grievance in the State guest house. He was supposed to listen to people’s problems from 3 pm to 5 pm and take steps to solve the problems after receiving complaint letters.

It is worth noting that Mohan Charan Majhi has gained popularity as the people’s Chief Minister after the formation of the new government. At various times it has been seen that he mingles easily with people, hears and even promises to resolve grievances. The Chief Minister has taken this step to create an orderly and timely system for solving people’s problems.

