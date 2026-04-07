Huge cash, jewelry seized during raids on cattle mafias’ houses, watch

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj/ Balasore: Huge amounts of cash and gold jewellery have been unearthed during raids on cow mafias’ houses in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts recently.

As per reports, Police are conducting raids on cow mafia houses at 15 locations, including Bangiriposhi, Jharpokharia, Badampahad, Baripada, Shuliapada, and Baisinga police station areas.

Cash worth Rs 11 lakh, gold jewellery worth over Rs 12 lakh, five four-wheelers, and four two-wheelers have been seized during raids in Deogaon and Satpautia areas under Rairangpur police station limits.

The raids are underway at four places in Baisinga police station limits, three places in Rairangpur police station area, three places in Jharpokharia police station area, three places in Baripada police station area, and one place each in Shuliapada and Bangriposhi police station areas.

Four additional SPs, 15 inspectors, and 30 sub-inspectors are involved in the raid. Similarly, raids have been conducted at the houses of cow mafias in various places in Balasore district.

Huge Rs 500 currency notes, gold, silver, and other ornaments were seized during these raids. Land papers and multiple ATM cards and cars were also seized from various places during the raid.

Advertisement

Raids were conducted in Saanlapur village of Khaira block, Saradanga panchayat. Raids are underway in Kansei Mahala, Pul Bazaar, and Banka Khajuri areas of Balasore city. The police are conducting raids at 10 locations.

Under the direction of SP Pratyush Dibakar, Khaira IIC Jana Patnaik, Simulia IIC Debraj Jena, additional tehsildar of Khaira tehsil, and other police personnel are conducting the raids.

A large amount of gold ornaments, cars, scooters, and money have been seized during the raid at the houses of Sheikh Hafiz and Sheikh Jalaluddin in the city.

The state government has taken action following the death of a cow vigilante who was allegedly murdered by being crushed under a vehicle recently.

Watch the video here: