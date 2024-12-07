Huge amount of cash seized from car during CBI raid in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Huge amount of cash was seized from a luxurious car during a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI team with the help of the Commissionerate Police conducted a checking near the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar and seized a huge amount of cash, assumed to be worth around one crore, from a Mercedes-Maybach car, which had a registration number of OD 05BV 9999.

Sources said that gold ornament was also found from the vehicle, which was also sized subsequently by the law enforcement agency.

The vehicle belongs to a construction company named Aditya Dev Infrastructure Pvt, added the sources. However, reason behind the raid is yet to be known.

The six-team of the CBI team from Delhi also detained the four occupants of the car for interrogation. However, the officials are yet to share information about the raid and seizure of the huge quantity of cash and gold ornament.

Raids are being conducted in different locations following the raid, informed the sources.