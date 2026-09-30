H&UD Minister reviews redevelopment progress of Nicco Park in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister and Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, today reviewed the progress of the proposed transformation of BDA City Centre, popularly known as Nicco Park.

BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana and other senior officials were present during the review meeting. Dr. Mahapatra directed the officials to expedite the ongoing process and ensure timely progress of the redevelopment work.

The redevelopment plan seeks to transform the ageing facility into a modern urban recreation hub catering to people across different age groups. The upgraded City Centre is planned to offer a combination of leisure, entertainment, commercial and outdoor recreational facilities.

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As part of the proposed transformation, the revamped park will feature modern amenities including a dedicated food court, market complex, multiple entertainment zones and boating facilities. The development is envisioned as a vibrant public space that will provide residents and visitors with diverse options for recreation and leisure.

The redevelopment will focus on the development of core infrastructure, commercial and entertainment zones, along with modern recreational and activity-based amenities to transform BDA City Centre into a vibrant urban leisure destination.

Alongside the City Centre redevelopment, BDA is also working on the modernisation of the adjoining stormwater channel and lake zone. The proposed works include landscaping, development of walkways and restoration of the lake zone. These works have received approval from the State Government.

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