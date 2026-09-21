H&UD Department directs all Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers to ensure preparedness for heavy rainfall

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the forecast of possible heavy rainfall in the coming days, the Housing and Urban Development Department has advised all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State to remain fully alert and undertake all necessary advance preparations to deal with any situation arising from flooding, waterlogging and other rain-related contingencies.

ULBs, particularly those in the southern districts, have been advised to maintain close vigil and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens and minimise disruption to normal life.

All Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers have been directed to keep Rapid Action Teams (RATs) in readiness for immediate deployment wherever required. Necessary precautionary measures are to be taken in advance at identified low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas, with continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations.

ULBs have also been advised to keep MPCS and other temporary shelters ready for use and, wherever necessary, facilitate the timely evacuation of people from vulnerable low-lying areas to safer locations.

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The Department has further directed all ULBs to ensure the operational readiness of dewatering pumps, essential equipment and machinery, along with adequate manpower, to enable prompt response to incidents of waterlogging or flooding.

Field-level preparedness, effective coordination among concerned teams and timely deployment of resources have also been emphasised to facilitate immediate intervention wherever required.

All ULBs have been instructed to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and instructions issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The concerned officials also have been advised to maintain close coordination with the concerned district administration and other line departments and remain prepared to respond promptly to any emerging situation.