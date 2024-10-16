Hrusikesh Bhoi who plays role of Kansa in Bargarh Dhanu Jatra allegedly demands money to handover man’s body, watch

Bargarh: A family has leveled a serious allegation against Hrusikesh Bhoi who plays the role of Kansa in the world famous Bargarh Dhanu Jatra. Bhoi, who is also an ambulance driver, allegedly demanded money from a man to hand over his father’s body.

One Purna Chandra Sahoo of Sahajbahal village had admitted his father at the Bargarh district headquarter hospital after he suffered from diarrhea and vomiting. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Later, the hospital authorities made arrangement for the Mahaprayan vehicle and sent the body to Sahajbahal village. Notably, the Mahaprayan vehicles carry the body of the deceased to their homes within the district of death free of cost.

However, after reaching the Sahajbahal village, Hrusikesh Bhoi allegedly demanded Rs 3000 from the bereaved family members. When they expressed their incapacity to pay him, Bhoi allegedly did not allow them to take the body.

Finding no other option, Purna Chandra borrowed Rs 3000 from someone and gave it to Hrusikesh Bhoi, the ambulance driver, who then left the spot.

Later, Purna Chandra met the Bargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Nirupama Sarangi and filed a complaint against Hrusikesh Bhoi. Based on the complaint, the CDMO is said to have initiated a probe against Bhoi.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked everyone in the area with many people condemning it as Bhoi is a well-known figure in the locality and respect him a lot for playing the vital role of Kansa in the Dhanu Jatra.