How Vedanta Aluminium’s ‘Milaap’ is redefining community engagement in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Community engagement in regions like Kalahandi is rarely about scale or spectacle. It is about consistency, trust, and the credibility that comes from showing up repeatedly. Vedanta Aluminium’s Project Milaap, implemented at its Lanjigarh operations, is built on this understanding.

Launched in December 2023, Milaap is the company’s Community Connect initiative designed to create direct, structured dialogue between leadership teams and neighbouring villages. Rather than relying on formal meetings or onetime outreach programmes, Milaap follows a simple model: senior leaders and site teams visit villages every month, sit with residents, listen, and follow-up.

Over time, this regularity has changed the nature of engagement itself.

Kalahandi’s development history has shown that outcomes depend as much on trust as on investment. Milaap was therefore structured as a recurring engagement rather than an intervention. Each visit builds on the previous one, allowing conversations to deepen, concerns to surface naturally, and responses to be shaped contextually.

Leaders step outside plant premises and meet communities in village courtyards, schools, and common spaces. Discussions range from agriculture and livelihoods to education, healthcare access, and everyday infrastructure needs. There are no announcements or presentations. The emphasis remains on listening, documenting concerns, and following through.

Reflecting on the intent of the programme, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “When we launched Milaap, I had a simple conviction: that true leadership isn’t exercised only within our plant’s boundaries. Over the past year, Milaap has enabled our leadership and teams to engage directly with communities that are integral to our journey. These monthly interactions have gone beyond formal outreach, fostering meaningful conversations that help us understand aspirations, acknowledge challenges, and celebrate shared progress.”

Since its inception, Milaap has engaged with 46 villages around Vedanta’s Lanjigarh Refinery, including more than 25 villages in 2025 alone. Over 15,000 community members have participated in these interactions, with close to 3,000 households directly benefiting from follow-up actions that emerged from conversations.

But the impact is less about numbers and more about familiarity. As visits continue, hesitation has given way to open dialogue.

“Milaap gently shifts your focus from schedules and outcomes to people and conversations that truly matter. Spending time in the villages brings a sense of perspective that stays with you long after the visit”, says Phillip Campbell, Director Technical, Vedanta Aluminium.

What sets Milaap apart is the way feedback translates into tangible, locally relevant action. Across participating villages, community spaces have been equipped with essential utility items, kitchen equipment, and floor seating, making them more functional for meetings and collective activities.

Youth engagement has emerged as a key focus area. In Harekrushnapur, the local cricket team received jerseys and sports equipment, a modest intervention that carried outsized importance. For many young residents, such recognition has reinforced confidence and sparked interest in skill development opportunities.

“During Milaap visits, we spend time together with Vedanta employees and share a meal. It feels like a day of connection for the whole village. We have also received support that is genuinely useful, from essential items for community spaces to sports kits for our youth. These small things have made our gatherings stronger and our children more confident,” says Biswambar Pradhani from Harekrushnapur.

The programme has also acknowledged the role of community volunteers. Village Sevadal groups, often first responders during local emergencies, were provided uniforms in recognition of their service. In parallel, farming households received Rabi crop seeds and agricultural tools, supporting productivity during a crucial cultivation phase.

Over time, Milaap has altered the nature of Vedanta Aluminium’s relationship with surrounding communities. Participation in development initiatives has increased, channels of communication have stabilised, and the tone of engagement has shifted from scepticism to collaboration.