How assembly disruptions wasted more than ₹12 Crore of Taxpayer Funds

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The deadlock in the Odisha Legislative Assembly has dragged on for over a week now. Honestly, it’s painted a pretty bleak picture of the state’s legislative process. The deadlock hasn’t just sparked heated debates—it’s come with a huge price tag. Recent reports put the wasted taxpayers money upwards of ₹12 crore, due to repeated disruptions that have completely stalled the House.

Here’s how it breaks down. Running the Assembly costs about ₹68 to ₹70 lakh every day. That covers everything—administration, security, logistics, allowances for the members. But when the session falls apart, when walkouts happen, slogans ring out in the well, and adjournments pile up, the money keeps getting spent. Nobody’s actually making laws or discussing policy. It’s lost, without anything to show for it.

Advertisement

Things have gotten critical. Currently, proceedings were deadlocked over the SCB Medical College fire tragedy. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan slammed the constant stalling, saying when disruptions take over instead of real dialogue, ordinary people suffer—it’s their money keeping the state running.

The Speaker also tried to sort things out, holding all-party meetings again and again, but the situation hasn’t changed. With nearly ₹70 lakh draining away every day, everyone’s seeing just how damaging this is.