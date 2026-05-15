Houses catching fire automatically in Kendrapara village, watch

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Mahakalapada: Houses are catching fire automatically in a village of Odisha. Panic has gripped a village in the Kendrapara district of Odisha as a series of mysterious fires gutted several houses in recent months. According to the fire mishap victims and villagers the blazes are starting on their own and reigniting even after being doused.

The mysterious fire incidents have been witnessed in Nantar village under Baradanga panchayat in Mahakalpada block of the district.

In the latest incident, six houses were reduced to ashes in a single day. The six-room house belonging to two families — Alekh Malik and Mathuri Malik — was completely destroyed.

Nira Malik’s two-room house was also gutted. Alekh Malik’s four-room house has been burnt down entirely.

Villagers said the fire breaks out suddenly without any known cause.

“The house is burning down by itself. By the time we pour water and douse the flames, nothing is left. Everything is burning to ashes,” a resident said.

Locals claim such incidents have been recurring for months. Even after the fire brigade brings the fire under control, it reportedly flares up again automatically after some time.

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Fearing more blazes, villagers have stopped cooking in their kitchens and are staying awake at night outside. Many have moved furniture, paddy, and rice stocks outside their homes as a precaution.

“No one knows how the fire started or who started it,” said a villager from Nantar. The repeated incidents have created widespread fear in the area.

Fire department officials visited the village and brought the flames under control, but the cause of the recurring fires is yet to be ascertained.

The district administration has been informed, and an investigation is likely to determine whether the fires are due to natural causes, electrical faults, or other factors. For now, Nantar village remains on edge as residents guard their belongings under the open sky.

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