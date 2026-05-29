House set on fire over family dispute in Pipli, people detained

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Pipli: Family dispute between two families turned violent after a house was allegedly set on fire at Kuanraswara village near Satashankha under Pipili block in Puri district.

As per reports, both the families had an argument in the morning hours, which escalated into a violent incident. Later, one of the family allegedly set the house on fire due to the ongoing dispute.

All members of the affected family escaped unharmed, and no casualties were reported.

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On being informed, Satasankha police and Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The police managed to safely remove many expensive furniture and belongings from the house. However, some parts of the house were damaged by the fire.

Following a complaint lodged at the local police station, authorities detained people for questioning and launched a formal investigation into the incident.