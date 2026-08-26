Hotels In Berhampur Take Paneer Off Menu After Raids Seize Adulterated Paneer

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Berhampur: Hotels in Berhampur of Odisha have almost taken paneer off their menu after raids seize adulterated paneer lately in the city.

As per reports, paneer has almost disappeared from the Berhampur market. Paneer items are vanishing from hotel menus, and chhena sweets varieties have also reduced in sweet shops. Paneer is no longer entering kitchens.

This comes after the Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s food safety department conducted raids on shops and hotels for two days on the 20th and 21st and seized adulterated paneer.

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Since then, the city is abuzz with discussion over fake and genuine paneer.

In fact, while paneer production has stopped at many places, hotel menus are seeing fewer paneer items and sweet shops have fewer chhena sweet varieties. Many people say they are not bringing paneer home anymore.