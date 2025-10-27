Hotels directed to cancel all bookings, reservations for next three days in view of impeding Cyclone ‘Montha’

Chatrapur: Ganjam District Collector & Magistrate has reportedly directed the hotels to cancel all bookings, reservations for next three days in view of impeding Cyclone ‘Montha.’

As per the weather bulletin issued recently by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Depression has developed over the Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move north westwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm, read the official order of the Collector.

In view of this development the IMD has issued an Orange Warming on dated. 27.10.2025 and Red Warning on 28.10.2025 for Ganjam District, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and Very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall respectively, it added.

Accordingly, all hotel owners and managers in Gopalpur are hereby directed to cancel all bookings/reservations for the next three (3) days (27th, 28th & 29th October 2025) and to take all necessary precautionary measures for the safety of guests, staff, and property, it further said adding that non-compliance of these instructions will be viewed seriously and dealt with as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.