Hotel owner turns critical following knife attack in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a shocking incident a hotel owner turned critical following knife attack in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place at the Balamakuli Chhaka under Binjharpur Police Station limits.

The victim has been identified as Akshy Kumar Dash, the owner of New Maa hotel.

As per the information received, a knife attack was reported between two hotel owners at Balamakuli Chhaka under Binjharpur police station limits in Jajpur district. As a result, the owner of New Maa hotel sustained knife injury and turned critical.

The locals rescued him and rushed to the District Headquarter hospital in Jajpur. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to the SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

The accused, Kuna Sahu, the owner of the Maa Chandi hotel, has been detained by the Binjharpur police.