Hotel employee chased and attacked with sword by drunk youths in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A hotel employee was chased and attacked with a sword by four intoxicated youths near the Unit-4 non-vegetarian market in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday night. The hotel emplpoyee has received critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Capital Hospital.

The injured employee has been identified as Budha Bhuyan, a native of Medinipur in West Bengal.

According to sources, Budha was returning from work around 11 p.m when two drunk youths pushed him and when he protested, an argument broke out between them. The argument turned violent after two other youths joined them, and the group attacked Bhuyan with a sword.

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Bhuyan sustained grievous injuries to his head and leg in the assault. The assailants fled the scene after injuring Bhuyan.

The victim later stated that he had seen the assailants for the first time and did not know them prior to the incident.

Following the attack, personnel from Kharvela Nagar Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the four accused.