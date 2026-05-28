Hot and humid conditions to continue for another five days, check IMD issues yellow warning

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Bhubaneswar: Hot and humid conditions in Odisha will continue for another five days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing yellow warnings for the same.

As informed by the weather department, hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail till June 2. Check the day-wise warning for next five days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 29):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Boudh, Sonepur Kandhamal and Balangir.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 29 to 8.30 AM of May 30):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sonepur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 30 to 8.30 AM of May 31):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 31 to 8.30 AM of June 1):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 1 to 8.30 AM of June 2):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Also Read: Kalbaisakhi Rain Brings Relief From Intense Heatwave Across Odisha