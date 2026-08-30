Hospital vandalized, doctor verbally abused over delay in arrival of ambulance in Subarnapur

Advertisement

Binika: Tension prevailed at the Dunguripalli Community Health Center over the delay in the arrival of the ambulance. The patient’s relatives allegedly vandalized the hospital and verbally abused the doctor as the ambulance could not arrive in time. The incident took place in the Dunguripalli police station area of ​​Subarnapur district.

According to reports, the police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Sources revealed that a woman named Bhabani Shankar Behera was rushed to the Dunguripalli Community Health Center after she tried to commit suicide over family dispute. However, as Bhavani’s condition was critical, the doctor referred to transfer her to the Burla Hospital for further treatment.

Dunguripalli Medical Superintendent Dr. Saroj Seth and the patient’s relatives allegedly contacted the 108 ambulance to take Bhabani to the Burla hospital. However, the ambulance was late in arriving. As Bhabani’s condition worsened, Dr. Seth arranged to transfer her to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Advertisement

This reportedly enraged the patients relatives who allegedly verbally abused the working doctor and threw tables and chairs in the hospital and broke the glass of the medicine distribution center. It is alleged that one Bipracharan Sahu of Dunguripalli was also attacked by them when he protested against their action.

In order to keep the situation from worsening, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Saroj Seth informed the Dunguripalli police station about the incident. After receiving information, the police reached the hospital and conducted an investigation.

The police have arrested Tuna Guru, Shankar Guru and Lochan Guru on charges of vandalism and assault. The three accused have been forwarded to court for trial.