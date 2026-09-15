Horrific traffic congestion on Bhubaneswar roads cripple vehicular movement, know five key reasons

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Bhubaneswar: As festive season has started to begin with the Ganesh Puja celebration, Bhubaneswar witness horrific traffic congestion that massively cripple movement of vehicles.

The roads of the state Capital City witness so much of traffic jams that it is taking approximately 20 to 30 minutes to cover a distance of just 2 kilometres.

Such scenes of massive traffic issues are mainly visible on the stretch from Vani Vihar Square to Master Canteen Square via Saheed Nagar and vice-versa.

Besides, heavy congestion is being witnessed in areas like the Patia-Jayadev Vihar road, Rasulgarh, Acharya Vihar, and Kalpana Square.

People are facing immense inconvenience due to such traffic issues right from the onset of the festivities. Here is a look at the five possible main reasons behind such traffic chaos:

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Devotees visiting Ganesh pandals in Bhubaneswar are parking illegally along the roadside, causing the capital’s major thoroughfares to narrow. This is leading to increased congestion. People are parking their bikes in the lanes connecting to the main road and wandering about, leading to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, various entertainment programmes are being held along the roadside as part of the Ganesh Puja celebrations, drawing crowds of onlookers who gather on the street. Furthermore, the festive atmosphere is prompting families to venture out with their private vehicles in the evenings, further increasing the congestion. Another major cause of the traffic congestion is the presence of street vendors; they set up stalls all along the roadside, which exacerbates the crowding.

These five reasons raise several questions like if such heavy congestion is already being witnessed at the onset of the festive season—specifically during Ganesh Puja—what will the traffic situation be like in the days ahead? Major festivals like Dussehra are approaching during which a massive surge in crowds is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the residents of the State Capital City raised questions regarding the administration’s failure to control the traffic and appealed to take steps to tackle potential traffic issues in coming days.