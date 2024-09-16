Horrific series of accidents on Jobra Anicut bridge in Cuttack leaves 1 critical, 3 injured

Cuttack: More than four people were critically injured following a horrific series of accident on Jobra Anicut bridge in Cuttack on Monday evening.

The tragic road accident took place reportedly when a Mahindra Scorpio car, with five youths including two girls, hit a pick-up van and an auto-rickshaw leaving at least four persons critically injured.

The mishap was so severe that all the three vehicles were heavily damaged following the accident.

A huge crowd gathered on the spot and carried out the rescue operation. All the injured were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

A tension prevailed in the area as some irate people demanded action against the occupants of the Mahindra Scorpio vehicle as it had two separate registration numbers, one in the front and different number in the back. Besides, some wine bottles were also found from the four-wheeler.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They are clearing the road for the smooth passage of vehicles.

Speaking about accident, Cuttack ACP Arun Kumar Swain informed that the accident occurred due to the recklessness driving of the Scorpio driver. He has been detained for interrogation and legal action would be taken against him as he was driving in an inebriated state.

While two other occupants are undergoing treatment, one of the occupant is missing, the ACP added.

