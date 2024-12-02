Horrific! Man abducted and hacked before being fired at on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a man was reportedly abducted and hacked before being fired at by some unidentified miscreants on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar this evening.

Sources said that the man, identified as Santosh Panda, was reportedly taken to the bank of the Kuakhai River near the Barimunda in a black Mahindra Scorpio by some unknown persons where he was chased and hacked with sharp weapons. The miscreants also fired bullets at his legs before leaving the spot.

On being informed, police rescued Panda in a very critical condition and rushed him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

While the exact reason behind the attack on the Panda and the identities of the attackers are yet to be known, it is assumed to be a fallout of previous enmity as he is

Meanwhile, a team of police led by ACP Zone-6 and the IIC of Nandankanan Police Station have started an investigation into the matter.