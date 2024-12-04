Horn Pipe dance of Sea Cadet Corps at Puri beach on Navy Day 2024, watch

Puri: The girl cadets of the Sea Cadet Corps performed the Horn Pipe dance at the Blue Flag beach of Puri on the occasion of the Indian Navy Day 2024 celebration. The celebration of this special day was graced by President Droupadi Murmu who inaugurated the Navy Day celebration on Wednesday afternoon in this sea beach of Odisha.

Following the inauguration the Commandoes of Indian Navy showcased a ‘Rescue Operation’. In this exhibition they rescued a hostage after firing the wall and neutralising the enemies.

Later, the girl cadets of the Sea Cadet Corps presented a mass dance that is called Horn Pipe dance. This is a traditional naval dance performed by sailors in the Indian Navy, particularly during naval ceremonies and celebrations.

Horn Pipe dance is a choreographed dance that involves intricate steps, formations, and movements, often accompanied by music played on traditional naval instruments.

The Horn Pipe Dance originated in the naval traditions of the British Royal Navy, which was adopted by the Indian Navy after independence.

Watch the dance here: