Hope to see women in Odisha Fire & Emergency Services soon: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday questioned gender disparity and batted for women’s involvement in the Fire & Emergency Services department of the State government.

In her addressing at a recruitment event held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar, today, the Deputy Chief Minister said that to apply for the job, to stand in the queue, face the interview and take the appointment letter from the Chief Minister is a dream come true.

“As I have grown up in the region which is prone to natural calamities like flood and cyclone, I have a huge respect and admiration for the firefighters. You all are fighters as you save people at the risk of your own lives. You don’t get scared of any fire or road mishaps but always put your work at priority,” she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled a small incident to explain how a firefighter, who was with her while she was reviewing a flood situation recently, heroically rescued some ordinary people when their boat overturned. “With my one eye gesture, the firefighter dived into water without any second thought and heroically rescued each of them. I salute him and you all for your work,” she said.

She further said that while the women have already joined the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force, why there is a gender disparity in the fire services? “It is not good that only the men get the job of firefighters. I am hopeful that we will soon see the women firefighters soon,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Responding to Parida’s query, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said that the State government will take her suggestion into consideration and take necessary steps in this regard.

Notably, Majhi gave appointment letters to as many as 941 youths in Odisha Fire & Emergency Services.