Hooch tragedy in Chikiti: Death toll rises to 3

Berhampur: The death toll in the Chikiti hooch tragedy rose to 3 after another patient succumbed while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Behera. He was hospitalised after he consumed spurious liqour in Moundpur village under K. Nuaga police station limits in Chikiti of Ganjam.

Moreover, four other affected persons are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, two other patients also had died.

Around 20 people from several villages in Chikiti area fell ill after consuming spurious country liqour on August 19 that was allegedly badly fermented.

Following the incident, Berhampur Excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigrahi and Berhampur Excise inspector Ramesh Mohanty, and Sub-inspector Prasanna Kumar has also been suspended.

